Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

FEDU opened at $0.38 on Friday. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

