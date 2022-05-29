Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) will announce $399.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $328.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

