Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.84

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.84 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.45). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.45), with a volume of 148,318 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £114.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.80.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,287.66).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.