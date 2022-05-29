Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 4,935 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

