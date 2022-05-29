Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.77.

SAN stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.