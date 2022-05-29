Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

IWS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

