Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 526.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

A opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

