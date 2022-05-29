Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

