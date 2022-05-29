Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 462.83% from the stock’s current price.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shares of FULC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 395,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

