GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 74.1% in May

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $$13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

