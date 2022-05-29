Gary L. Crocker Acquires 2,323 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $11,824.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.49 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
