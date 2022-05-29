Gary L. Crocker Acquires 2,323 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $11,824.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.49 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.