GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$4.51 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35.

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$659,520. Also, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,956.35. Insiders purchased 151,440 shares of company stock valued at $720,647 over the last quarter.

GCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

