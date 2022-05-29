Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $$515.00 during midday trading on Friday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $501.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.41 and a 200-day moving average of $663.26.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

