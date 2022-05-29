Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $$515.00 during midday trading on Friday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $501.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.41 and a 200-day moving average of $663.26.
Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)
