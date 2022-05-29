General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,113,000 after purchasing an additional 259,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.