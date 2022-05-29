Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knighthead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for 0.1% of Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knighthead Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Genesis Energy worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 121.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 388,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,149. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

