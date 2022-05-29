Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Gevo also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

GEVO stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

