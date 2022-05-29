Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,039,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRLHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.06.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.