Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.