Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Shares of XFINU opened at $10.02 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

