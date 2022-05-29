Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.75.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

