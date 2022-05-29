Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 136,880 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $14,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $2,904,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

