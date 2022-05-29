Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

