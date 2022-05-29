Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Land worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.