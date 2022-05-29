Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SDH stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Global Internet of People has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

