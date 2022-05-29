Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 677,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,196 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

