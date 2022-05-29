Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $886,625.24 and approximately $914.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00218041 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006691 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,092 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

