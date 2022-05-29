Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $278,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.