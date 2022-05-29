Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of KeyCorp worth $313,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

