Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $294.46 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Ross Stores worth $294,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

