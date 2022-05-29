Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,219 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 827,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,548,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.12. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

