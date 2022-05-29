Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.