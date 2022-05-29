Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

NSC stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $270.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

