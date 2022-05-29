Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 615,417 shares of company stock worth $51,593,679. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

