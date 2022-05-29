Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

