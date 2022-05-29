Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.10. 76,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$79.35 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2583 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

