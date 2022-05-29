Gratia Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Gratia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

RCII opened at $27.53 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

