Gratia Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Gratia Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.