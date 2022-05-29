Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.63.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE GDOT traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 287,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.