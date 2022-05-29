Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868,799 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 287,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.