Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.99). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.55), with a volume of 4,429 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,395 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.82.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

