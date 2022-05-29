Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock worth $13,139,844. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

