Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells $96,025.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $15,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $18,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

