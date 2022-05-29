Group Ii Lp Column Buys 1,900 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,236,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,449.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.

RAPT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

