Group Ii Lp Column Buys 1,900 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,236,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,449.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column bought 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.
RAPT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
