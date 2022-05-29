Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SUPV opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

