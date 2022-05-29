GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $687,000 Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $65,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after buying an additional 87,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

