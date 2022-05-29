GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,015 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 164,982 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.