Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Guardant Health by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 1,372,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

