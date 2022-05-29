Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.91

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.91 and traded as low as C$29.51. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.65, with a volume of 4,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$797.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.91.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.