Gulden (NLG) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Gulden (NLG) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,423.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00218606 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006365 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

