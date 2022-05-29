GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 337,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

