Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report $252.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $228.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 358,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.